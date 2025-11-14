Summerland News

Summerland entrepreneur claims new policy hurts fast-growing wineries

Fast-growing wineries hurt?

Photo: Submitted. Lightning Rock Winery owner Ron Kubek plans to increase production 60 per cent this year, compared with last year.

A B.C. government mechanism for determining eligible subsidies to B.C. wineries is set to unfairly penalize fast-growing wineries, one winery owner told BIV.

Summerland's Lightning Rock Winery owner Ron Kubek said he believes he will be treated unfairly by a mechanism that the B.C. government has started using to determine how much of a winery’s sales are eligible to be exempt from mark-ups, or taxes, on that wine.

This policy, known as the Olympic average, was brought in after the government started allowing wineries to temporarily bring in Washington state grapes and have those grapes treated as though they were B.C. grapes.

That policy was put in place because a deep freeze in mid-January 2024 killed many buds and grape vines across the Okanagan.

Kubek said he lost his entire B.C. grape harvest last year.

The Olympic average policy aims to determine an average amount of subsidy that the government has been providing to each winery.

The mechanism calculates the subsidy for the five most recent years. It then eliminates the year with the highest subsidy and the one with the lowest subsidy and then averages the remaining three years to determine a current year’s eligible subsidy.

The government put the mechanism in place to keep wineries from importing a substantial volume of grapes from Washington state to make wine compared to the volume of B.C. grapes that the businesses would have otherwise used to make wine had the catastrophic weather event not hindered that production, Kubek said.

How mark-up subsidies work

B.C. wineries that meet standards to be classified as land-based wineries are allowed to sell wine made 100 per cent from B.C. grapes directly to customers, or to wine stores or restaurants. They are then eligible for a discount that equates to the full value of what the British Columbia Liquor Distribution Branch would charge as a mark-up on their wines had the wines been sold through the BCLDB.

If a winery were to price its B.C. wine at $15 and sell it to the BCLDB, the BCLDB would charge a mark-up equivalent to 89 per cent on the first $11.75 per litre of value, and 27 per cent on the remainder.

The mark-up would work out to $9.51 on this 750- milliliter bottle, and leave it with a $24.51 wholesale price.

A winery that sells direct to customers, restaurants or stores, therefore, would be able to pocket $9.51 as an effective subsidy for each bottle sold through that channel.

B.C. wineries that sell direct to the BCLDB get a different subsidy: a 50-per-cent discount on its supplier price, or $7.50 because the wine was first priced at $15.

Kubek said he sells all his wine directly to customers, wine stores and restaurants.

He said he objects to the exemption from the mark-up being described as a “subsidy,” because, he said, other countries also subsidize their wineries. Were the system not in place, the wine industry in B.C. would be devastated, he said.

How wineries could be impacted

Kubek’s gripe is that the government’s new Olympic average system penalizes fast-growing wineries.

Lightning Rock produced its first wine in 2018 and has steadily grown production.

He anticipates making about 4,800 cases of wine with B.C. fruit this year. In 2024 he produced about 3,000 cases with U.S. fruit after making about 3,200 cases in 2023 with B.C. fruit.

He does not expect to ever produce too much more than 5,000 cases per year, he said.

Helping fuel Kubek’s planned 60-per-cent sales growth this year is the fact that he produces some sparkling wine and red wine, which he ages. That means that wine he made in previous years is ready to be sold this year.

This fast growth from B.C. operations is not accounted for with the government’s Olympic average, he explained.

He expects this year’s substantial increase in volume compared to last year to be sustained next year.

The result is that he is set to be charged mark-ups on wine that is made from B.C. grapes—something that never would have happened before the government launched its Olympic average system.

BIV asked Minister of Agriculture and Food Lana Popham to comment on this.

"Our government has helped the wine sector through challenging times with a number of different supports and will continue to work closely with the industry to ensure its success,” she said in a prepared statement.

Popham did not directly address the fact that the Olympic average’s impact on mark-up relief could mean some wine made from B.C. grapes is charged a mark-up—something that never would have happened before the Olympic average system was put in place.

Her ministry told BIV that the new system “ensures the level of support each winery receives is consistent with the support they have received in the past.”

The B.C. government has extended through this year its program allowing B.C. wineries to import Washington state grapes and have those grapes qualify for mark-up relief.

“The province is providing $70 million over five years to help B.C. producers, including wine grape growers, recover from devastating climate events with funding to remove and replant with more climate-resilient varieties,” the ministry said.