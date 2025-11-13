Summerland News

District of Summerland moves into drought level 4 with reservoir levels running low

Photo: District of Summerland

The District of Summerland has moved into drought level four status, matching much of the broader region.

In a press release on Thursday, the district said the area has seen "continued dry weather, low precipitation, and declining reservoir levels."

"While major impacts aren’t expected for the rest of 2025 — since irrigation and most outdoor watering have ended — ongoing drought could affect the 2026 season if conditions don’t improve."

Monitoring data from the district has showed reservoirs entering the “storage” phase five weeks earlier than average, with minimal rainfall and early consumption pushing past earlier levels.

"Although irrigation shut-off and recent moisture slowed reservoir decline, levels remain low, requiring a shift to level 4. This also helps reduce water released into Trout Creek while meeting provincial environmental flow requirements," the district said.

The Okanagan Basin Water Board said in October that a level four drought in the region at this time of year is “unprecedented and critical.”

For residents, this means:

No lawn watering

No exterior washing of buildings, windows, driveways, or sidewalks

No filling pools, hot tubs, or garden ponds

No vehicle washing except at commercial car washes

Possible further irrigation restrictions by council

The district said micro/drip irrigation or hand-watering with a shut-off nozzle may be used sparingly for trees, shrubs, and vegetables.

"Your conservation efforts help ensure water remains available for essential needs and fire protection," they said.

"Thank you for doing your part to support Summerland during this challenging drought period."