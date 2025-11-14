Summerland News

Summerland mulls response to geese population as risk of avian flu looms

Geese are a fowl problem

Summerland council is wrapping its head around a potential game plan to tackle a growing problem of local Canada geese, especially given rising concerns about avian flu.

At Monday's meeting, council heard a presentation from a senior biologist with the Okanagan Valley Canada Goose Management Program, which operates throughout the region.

Kate Hagmeier walked council through general aspects of the program, and specifics to the Summerland area, which are chiefly egg-addling — rendering eggs in known nests non-viable so they do not hatch.

Canada geese moult and then rear their young In Summerland parks and beaches every year, leaving a mess. But they pose a greater risk than just interrupting enjoyment of beaches now.

Recent outbreaks of avian flu, including one at Summerland's own Critteraid Animal Sanctuary, have biologists on high alert.

“It's a very sad reality that avian influenza is is in the environment this year in a bad way," Hagmeier said.

"If you are seeing dead waterfowl on your waterfront, first of all, do not touch them. But second of all, be prepared to put up some signage to remind people not to touch them."

What can be done

Summerland currently contributes $3,000 per year to the valley-wide goose management program, but council was curious what else Hagmeier could recommend they could do to tackle the problem.

Hagmeier explained geese deterrence or population control is not a simple task.

"If there was a solution to geese, we would know it," she said.

Increased knowledge of nest locations, perhaps in locations the team has not been able to access previously, would be helpful for the egg-addling portion of things.

Another strategy she and council discussed is engaging with the local Sportsmen’s Association to gauge interest in hunting.

Summerland council could work with the federal and provincial governments to allow hunters with special permits in certain municipal areas through a new bylaw.

"They would need to show insurance, and an excellent way to do that is to work with the local clubs, because chances are, the hunters are insured through a local club, and they all know where they like to hunt, or they all know each other," Hagmeier said.

"The first thing might actually be to engage and sort of test the waters to see where people would be interested in before you spend a ton of time going through with it and make sure that you've got a hunter population that can can help you with this."

Coun. Adrienne Betts liked that idea.

"I think that's a conversation that staff should have with the Sportsmen's Association because the addling program is successful to a certain degree, but it seems like the population is growing, and this could be an opportunity to reduce," Betts said.

Other options include visual geese deterrent technologies such as lights, though Hagmeier warned that in her opinion, lights are not daytime effective and have, in other nearby communities, been the target of vandalism.

Ultimately, Hagmeier said geese are adaptive, so a mix of techniques may be best.

"They get used to something. And if there's no consequence, they do begin to ignore it," Hagmeier said.

"But if you can have a rotation of a few different tools in your toolbox, I think you will just have more luck."

No decisions regarding geese methods were made at this meeting.