Lakeshore Racquets Centre hoping for $125K contribution from Summerland council towards indoor tennis bubble

Photo: Lakeshore Racquets Centre Artists rendering of the indoor tennis club

The Lakeshore Racquets Centre is hoping the District of Summerland will serve up a $125,000 contribution to their plans for an indoor tennis centre.

The non-profit, volunteer-based organization has helped run tennis, squash and table tennis in the area since 1976. They presented their funding pitch to council on Tuesday.

LRC director Tom Hazlett said Tennis Canada is currently running a program to try and increase the number of covered courts in Canada, and they are offering $200,000 grants to do so.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and it goes until 2028," he said. "Currently, there are 37 junior tennis members in Summerland and 120 in Penticton. So we've got almost 150 kids looking to play tennis, but have nowhere to play it during the winter months."

He said that there is "great demand for this facility" in the South Okanagan, and when they surveyed club members, 80 of the respondents stated that they would be willing to give $1,000 towards building an indoor tennis facility.

The facilities plan is to have one Sunday a month for complete public access with no charge, with their members showcasing tennis and allowing the public to use the courts.

Plans are to build a two-court “air-supported” structure, also known as a tennis bubble, on the existing LRC property near Lakeshore Drive at a total budget of $1.2 million.

Contributions to the budget, other than the possible Tennis Canada grant, would also include the provincial gaming grant for $250,000 and a possible contribution from the City of Penticton/RDOS for $125,000.

The private donations from corporate and private members would total $478,900.92

"It is important to Tennis Canada to have support from the local municipality, and funding of $125,000 from the district will help secure the grant. Your funding could be contingent on receiving the Tennis Canada grant," Hazlett said.

Coun. Erin Trainer asked if LRC had presented to the Penticton City Council or the RDOS yet, and how confident they were about getting their financial support.

"We have not presented to them yet," Hazlett said, noting they have got support from the Penticton Tennis Club and are confident in their proposal.

Coun. Richard Barkwill asked if the private donation amount was something achievable or just aspirational.

"We raised $40,000 initially to do our initial studies and our geotech to get to this point. So we already have shown that it's quite substantial, that we can raise the funds," Hazlett answered.

"We strongly believe that the $478,000 — which is just shy of 42-43 per cent of the overall project—is very obtainable, and none of the other funding would kick in until all the components were there."

Hazlett pointed out that this was similar to the council approving financial support for the restoration of a local baseball field, where they agreed that they could find up to $250K to support the project, contingent upon grant support.

"It's conditional on other aspects. And that's the same thing that we're looking for from, obviously, the municipality. It would be conditional if we were able to obtain the funding from Tennis Canada and the other components."

Photo: Lakeshore Racquets Centre Tennis Club budget breakdown

The hope is that they will receive all their funding soon and be able to start construction next fall for winter play in 2026-2027.

LRC has submitted a preliminary official plan to the district for consideration.

As the group is asking for funding as well as a letter of support for the project, Mayor Doug Holmes said this would be something likely discussed in budget deliberations through December and into the new year.

"Because realistically, I'd be hard pressed to give you any kind of answer before January," Holmes said.

The group agreed that this was an acceptable timeline. Council will review their decision on the budget at a later date.