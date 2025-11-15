Summerland News

Rotary Club of Summerland looking for helping hands in adding holidays lights to pier

Help light up the pier

Photo: Summerland Rotary Club Summerland Rotary Club seeks volunteers to help light up the pier

Holiday lights are going up soon at Summerland's iconic pier at Rotary Beach and the team would love some helping hands.

The Rotary Club of Summerland is asking for volunteers to join them on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. as they set up the waterfront displays for the season.

"It’s a simple project, but it makes a big difference once those lights switch on," they said in a social media post.

"Everyone’s welcome to come out and lend a hand!"

For any questions, email [email protected]