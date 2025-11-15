Summerland News
Rotary Club of Summerland looking for helping hands in adding holidays lights to pier
Help light up the pier
Photo: Summerland Rotary Club
Summerland Rotary Club seeks volunteers to help light up the pier
Holiday lights are going up soon at Summerland's iconic pier at Rotary Beach and the team would love some helping hands.
The Rotary Club of Summerland is asking for volunteers to join them on Saturday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. as they set up the waterfront displays for the season.
"It’s a simple project, but it makes a big difference once those lights switch on," they said in a social media post.
"Everyone’s welcome to come out and lend a hand!"
For any questions, email [email protected]
More Summerland News
RECENT STORIES
- 100 Mile House ER closedKamloops - 7:35 pm
- Sean Bray comes to townSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Apartments moving aheadKelowna - 7:00 pm
- Get ready for drive-thruPenticton - 7:00 pm
- Vote for rescued catVernon - 7:00 pm
Real Estate
1651 LYNRICK ROAD #117
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$548,900
more details
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$548,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Maggie South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Summerland Quick Links District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
Interior Health
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Summerland Discussion Forum
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
Okanagan Regional Library
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
Interior Health
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Summerland Discussion Forum
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net