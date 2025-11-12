Summerland News

Athletes from Summerland's Unisus School soar on world stage

Unisus athletes soar abroad

Photo: Unisus School Unisus School athletes make mark on world stage.

Summerland's international private school, Unisus, saw several of its own athletes making waves recently on the world stage.

KR Academy, a non-profit ski academy based in Whistler and Summerland, partners with Unisus' student athlete programming.

Recently, three of five KR athletes made the top 16 finals in Hinterux, Austria at the FIS Open Freestyle Mogul event.

"Our athletes continue to impress not only with their results, but with their determination, resilience, and professionalism at such young ages,” said Kristi Richards, head coach and director of KR Academy, in a press release.

“This event proved that our approach to blending high-performance sport with education and personal growth truly works — and as the only academy-style program in Canada for freestyle skiers, we’re creating opportunities that didn’t exist before.”

The standout athletes, according to the press release, were:

15-year-old Milo Dodd of Great Britain, a Unisus Snowsports athlete who finished 12th in Singles Moguls and 15th in Dual Moguls, earning strong consideration for selection to the 2026 Junior World Championships in Switzerland

15-year-old Kate Leeds of Alberta, the youngest female finalist in the event, finishing 14th in Singles and 16th in Dual Moguls after facing the 2004 Junior World Champion Anastassiya Gorodko of Kazakhstan. Quebec’s Charlotte Champagne showed her experience in the gate with a 14th in Duals and 23rd in Singles, bouncing back from a challenging 2024/2025 season to deliver when it counted.

Ella Gingras, a 14-year-old scholar-athlete from Summerland, BC, represented Unisus Snowsports in her first international FIS competition, landing her new front tuck trick cleanly in both runs.

“This level of performance at such a young age speaks volumes about the culture we’ve built,” said Richards.

“Our athletes are proving that Canadian training and education programs can compete with the best in the world.”