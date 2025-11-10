Summerland News

Avian flu leads to 'heartbreaking' deaths and culling of birds at Summerland's Critteraid Animal Sanctuary

Photo: Critteraid Animal Sanctuary Heartbreaking weekend at Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland as chickens die from avian flu and duck are put down.

Critteraid Animal Sanctuary is grieving the loss of 15 birds following an avian flu outbreak they discovered last week, while also confirming a dedication to moving forward with protections for their fowl.

The non-profit sanctuary announced Friday that H5N1 had been confirmed in animals on their property, calling it "heartbreaking" and asking for space and time before providing details.

Critteraid president Lori Stewart has now confirmed it started in their flock of chickens in recent weeks.

"It happened very fast," an emotional Stewart told Castanet Monday afternoon.

It began with illness over a weekend in late October. As per protocol for unexplained deaths, they were prepared to send the animals via mail to a testing facility in Abbotsford.

Then when Stewart arrived at the sanctuary on the following Monday, three more chickens were dead.

"Right away, I knew I had something I couldn't explain, and by the time I sent it off that morning, and by the time it was confirmed, all my [10] chickens had passed," Stewart said.

"Within three days, they were gone."

They then got official confirmation of H5N1, and were informed by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency that since the chickens were housed with the sanctuary's ducks, the ducks needed to be culled too.

"We were given a choice to have them do it or do it ourselves, and we chose that if we could hold them and love them and ensure our policies of compassion were upheld, they deserve that dignity, and we did it ourselves on Saturday [Nov.8]," Stewart said.

The five ducks were beloved by all at the sanctuary. Charles was 18 years old, Martin was 9, Bernie was 7, Cosette was 12 and Louise was 5.

"They meant something to us," Stewart said.

Now, the sanctuary is working with Interior Health and navigating cleanup of any bio-contaminants and ensuring the safety of all who have been in contact with the birds.

"We understand and realize that while there hasn't been a large number of cases that [H5N1] has transferred to humans, it's also not zero, so we have a responsibility as a nonprofit," Stewart said.

"We have volunteers that have a right to explore their own levels of comfort when it comes to being exposed to H5N1. So we we must give them all the information and the options and for them. Interior Health has provided a private case worker for us, and they are wonderful."

The sanctuary remains an active investigation site, with a select few staff and volunteers allowed in to continue to care for remaining animals.

And that is the good news, Stewart said — No remaining animals, which include a variety of farm animals and many cats in the indoor shelter, have been deemed in danger.

Stewart has been grateful for the community's unwavering support over the weekend when they shared the news publicly, and moving forward, Stewart plans to research ways to keep any future rescue fowl safe from H5N1.

"We have opened a door for us to become a little bit more educated in our mandates for keeping our domestic animals, such as ducks, safe so they can be free range. Because at the moment, the regulation is only for them to be contained, and that's not what we are," Stewart said.

"So I have to find the next stage of how I can keep our birds safe, because avian flu is here, and we have to find a way to live in that world with them ... I am absolutely committed to finding a better answer to keep them a little safer."

The incident at Critteraid comes on the heels of a high-profile cull at an ostrich farm in Edgewood, BC that experienced its own H5N1 outbreak.