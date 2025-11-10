Summerland News
Drivers should expect delays on Highway 97 north of Summerland in coming days
Hwy 97 delays at slide
Drivers north of Summerland should expect delays in coming days.
Work at the slide site between Callan Road and North Beach Road on Highway 97 will require a single lane northbound and a single lane southbound, every day until Friday, Nov. 14.
In addition, there will be single-lane alternating closures throughout the day Nov. 12-14.
These closures will accommodate road marking eradication and painting, according to DriveBC.
