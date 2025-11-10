283238
Drivers should expect delays on Highway 97 north of Summerland in coming days

Chelsea Powrie - Nov 10, 2025 / 11:07 am | Story: 583197

Drivers north of Summerland should expect delays in coming days.

Work at the slide site between Callan Road and North Beach Road on Highway 97 will require a single lane northbound and a single lane southbound, every day until Friday, Nov. 14.

In addition, there will be single-lane alternating closures throughout the day Nov. 12-14.

These closures will accommodate road marking eradication and painting, according to DriveBC.

