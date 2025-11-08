Summerland News

Summerland's Critteraid Animal Sanctuary shares news of avian flu case

Avian flu at Critteraid

Photo: Critteraid File photo of the Critteraid farm in Summerland

An animal rescue in Summerland shared devastating news on Friday afternoon, reporting a positive case of avian flu at their sanctuary.

Critteraid Animal Sanctuary said in a statement on social media that the discovery of H5N1 on their property is one of the "most heartbreaking experiences" in their history.

This news follows the Ostrich cull at a farm in Edgewood, B.C., fulfilling an order the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued more than 10 months ago in an avian flu outbreak that went on to kill 70 of the birds.

Critteraid has a 10-acre property hosts a multitude of animals that the charity has saved, including dozens of cats, pigs, dogs, ducks, cows, llamas, horses and goats.

They did not specify in their post what animal tested positive.

They said they are working in coordination with veterinary professionals, federal (CFIA) regulatory authorities, Interior Health and Epidemiology divisions.

"Our team and volunteers are devastated. The animals in our care are the centre of everything we do, and the emotional weight of this moment is immense," they said.

"Because this situation is still active and regulated, we are simply consumed with this horror. We want to be very clear: we are not hiding anything from our community. We are simply trying to move through this with care, accuracy and integrity while also supporting our animals and each other."

The rescue said they will share everything with their experience and are hoping to help other sanctuaries in the future with what they learn by going through this.

The organization works hard to look after its furry friends, being completely run by volunteers and donations.

For now, they are asking for compassion, patience and understanding.

"Our commitment to the animals, to transparency and to this community has not changed and will never change," they said.

"If you need to reach us, please do so with kindness. Our hearts are fragile right now."

Castanet has reached out to Critteraid President Lori Huot-Stewart for more information.