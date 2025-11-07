Summerland News

Summerland's LocalMotive kicks off construction of the Okanagan Food Hub to support farmers and food security

Food hub breaks ground

Photo: Erin Trainer Crowds show up on Friday morning for the ground breaking of Summerland's Food Hub

Summerland celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony for its long-awaited food hub project on Friday morning.

The Okanagan Food Hub, which has been in the works since 2018, will be built at 15815 Hwy 97.

The goal become closer to fruition after the province announced that it was investing $800,000 in 2023 and once Summerland council confirmed the location.

Guest speakers for the event included Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food, Councillor Tim Lezard of SnPink'tn (Penticton Indian Band), Thomas Tumbach from LocalMotive, Charles Cornell of Okanagan Food and Innovation Hub, and Doug Holmes, Mayor of Summerland.

The Community FOundation of South Okanagan Similkameen also played a key role in establishing funding to purchase the land.

LocalMotive Farmers Network Co-op said the commencement of construction includes "building a new state-of-the-art facility specializing in the food storage and distribution of local crops, along with processing capabilities for significant value add and waste reduction. The Food Hub will feature over 22,660 sq ft with 6,000 sq ft of cool storage."

LocalMotive owner and well-known Summerland organic farmer Thomas Tumbach, joined the project as a partner helping to support the land purchase for the food hub.

It is slated to open in May 2026.

"The new facility will enable local farmers from our region to access new markets, create new products, and increase the viability of their farms. By providing the necessary equipment and handling space for storage, packaging, and distribution, the facility will enable these farms to get their products to markets in a viable and

profitable manner,” said Tumbach.

“The impact of this facility on our region will be significant to both farmers and consumers, building a more sustainable food system for everyone in this valley."

When in operation, the Okanagan Food and Innovation Hub (OFIH), will be a member of the Co-operative and will lease approximately half of the facility.

Members will get access to a collaborative space with shared technology, specialized equipment and expertise. The commercial kitchens will be utilized for research and development of food products for the local community.

Operators will be using dehydration, juicing, processing, freeze drying, blast freezing, cutting and mixing, packaging, and handling of product..

The OFIH will also feature the products made on-site in a small retail outlet.

“This project would not be possible without the shared belief and investments of all our partners and funders.” said Charles Cornell, of the Okanagan Food & Innovation Hub.

“Our agricultural land is among the priciest in Canada, and for the sector to thrive, we need to turn more of what we grow and raise into value-added products—right here at home.”

He said this project will provide local food producers access to affordable, scalable processing space and equipment.

"For years, we’ve heard from small and mid-sized processors who have the passion and the ideas, but not the capital or technical capacity to take the next step," Cornell said.

"This facility removes those barriers with a pay-per-use model providing local entrepreneurs with the tools, training, and confidence to grow sustainable food businesses that keep dollars, jobs, and innovation right here in our region.”