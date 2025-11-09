Summerland News

Summerland museum shares look at Remembrance Day history starting a century ago

Honouring local lives lost

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society This photo from 1926 shows the dedication of Summerland's first cenotaph at the Remembrance Day service

With Remembrance Day approaching, the Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared a special photo to honour "Summerland's sons and daughters who went away to war but never returned home."

In a photo from 1926, Summerland's first cenotaph is seen at the Remembrance Day service that year.

"The photo is particularly poignant, as the town's updated cenotaph will be unveiled at this year's Remembrance Day service on Tuesday, almost 100 years later," the museum said in their post.

"The memorial in the photo, listing 37 Summerland men and women who died in WWI, was originally located in front of the high school, where it remained until 1948."

After WWII, the Summerland's cenotaph had to be updated to add 24 more names of the fallen. It was then moved to the newly created Memorial Park in downtown Summerland, where it has remained until the Wharton Street revitalization project construction began earlier this year.

"Research conducted by volunteers at The Legion and the museum revealed that the memorial was incomplete, however, with many names missing from the list of fallen," the museum said.

The project gave the opportunity for the missing names to be added. The cenotaph now sits at a pride of place in the new entrance plaza, south of Henry Ave.

This portion of Henry Avenue, from Main Street to Wharton Street, will be named Veterans Memorial Square.

"The names of 31 WWI veterans and 5 WWII veterans have been added to the memorial, largely thanks to the work of local military historian John Dorn," the museum said.

"Amongst these names, one family in particular stands out. The Broad family lost not one son, but three, during the First World War."

The head of the family, Professor William Broad was born in 1860 in Cornwall, England. When he came to Canada, his life was spent mostly in Calgary. William and his wife, Caroline, moved to the Okanagan for health reasons in 1912, purchasing an orchard on Jones Flat Road.

The pair built a concrete house in 1918, which can still be seen near the Apple Barn.

"The Broads had four sons, and with the outbreak of war in 1914, all four enlisted to serve. Charles was a Captain, William and Thomas were Lieutenants, and Percy was a Private in Princess Patricia's Light Infantry. Tragically, only one of the Broad sons returned home," the museum said.

Percy enlisted at the age of 19 and despite surviving through heavy fighting at the 2nd and 3rd Battle of Ypres, he was killed in action during the Battle of the Somme. Private Broad died on Sept. 15, 1916, at age 20.

William was the oldest of the brothers and also enlisted in 1915. He served in the Canadian Infantry 5th Battalion. In April 1917, William was hit by an enemy shell, killing him instantly during the attack on Vimy Ridge. He died on April 9, 1917, at age 24.

Thomas was the Broad's third son and following his brothers, enlisted in 1915. He joined in the Canadian Infantry 116th Battalion and went on tour in the front line in France. He ended up being hit by shrapnel and was killed instantly when his group had retreated to the reserve trenches. He died on Sept. 17, 1918, at age 23.

"We cannot even begin to imagine the suffering experienced by the Broad family in the name of war. Although nothing can compensate for the loss of lives, at least the names of Percy, William, and Thomas Broad are now rightfully commemorated on Summerland's cenotaph. Lest we forget."

The Summerland Legion Branch #22 will host its annual Remembrance Day Service, with the ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. after the unveiling of the refurbished cenotaph at 10:45 a.m.

While construction work is still going on Wharton Street, the area around the Cenotaph will be fully accessible for the ceremony.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.