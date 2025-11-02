Summerland rescue looking for homes for young momma cat and her surviving kittens
Surviving kittens need home
A very young momma cat and her surviving kittens that were found by a Summerland rescue are looking to settle into their forever homes.
Critteraid Animal Sanctuary President Lori Huot-Stewart said the one-year-old mama is named Mossi, along with her babies, Kerri, who is approximately six months old, and Trinity, who is two months old.
"Poor Mossi is an example of the fate of strays. Her young, little body that was nursing a new kitten got pregnant, and her body was not able to produce the nutrition needed for these babies in her to fight," she said.
"All but one passed."
Trinity has just been the apple of her foster mama's eye and is so super special.
All three are available for adoption.
If you are interested in adopting, please email [email protected], and they will arrange a meet and greet at the foster home.
