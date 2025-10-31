Summerland News

Witness splendour of autumn at Summerland Ornamental Gardens

Photo: Scott Austin Autumn colours are on display at the Summerland Ornamental Gardens

"Friends of the Gardens" is a monthly partnership between Castanet and the Summerland Ornamental Gardens showcasing everything the historic site has to offer.

Autumn is here, and the spectacular colours at the Summerland Ornamental Gardens are a wonder to behold.

Environmental conditions have been perfect this year to showcase the best of the end of growing season.

"[Conditions] play a huge role in determining just how much colour will be seen before the leaves fall," said Scott Austin, a board member with the garden society.

"It appears that autumn 2025 has captured the ideal combination, leading to an amazing gallery of art by Mother Nature! Be sure to visit during a sunny early November day while the leaves are still on the majestic mature trees and shrubs in the gardens."

The two gardeners and the volunteer teams who tend to the land have finished their work for the year, and will take a well-needed rest until early March when they get back to work on the six hectares of garden.

The volunteer teams are essential — the gardens simply wouldn’t exist without them.

"Total hours haven’t been totalled just yet, but there will be over 9,000 volunteer hours logged for 2025!" said Austin.

Each year, there is a volunteer open house event to introduce the opportunities available to those who are interested in becoming involved. More information will be available ahead of the Feb. 28 meeting on the gardens' website.

"If you have previous gardening experience, or none at all, there is a spot for you on the team!" Austin said.

The gardens are open year-round and will be on winter hours as of November: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., seven days a week.

Donation bins with QR codes for digital donors are located throughout the gardens, as the society maintains the historic garden largely through volunteer effort and donations.

