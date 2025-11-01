Summerland News

Summerland Council approves ice time for new junior hockey franchise

Prepping for junior hockey

Photo: District of Summerland District of Summerland.

The District of Summerland council has approved a staff recommendation to provide the same ice-time allotment to a new junior hockey franchise coming to town next fall as that enjoyed by the former Summerland Steam.

Council agreed to give the incoming Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) team the same deal previously offered to the Steam, which operated in Summerland for a decade before relocating to Williams Lake ahead of the 2024–25 season.

Ice time rates will remain nearly identical, with a five per cent increase to reflect inflation.

The Steam’s former rates were $80.87 per hour for practices and $110.37 for games. Those will rise to just over $89 and $121 respectively for 2026–27.

Director of community services Lori Mullen said staff will return later this fall to present the finalized fees for council’s approval. The proposed rates, reviewed and supported by Terry Rolston and the Summerland junior hockey committee, align with inflation and ensure fairness.

When the Steam left, junior hockey rental fees were removed from the District’s Fees and Charges bylaw. The previous fees were subsidized to match minor hockey practice rates, while game fees were slightly higher to reflect fundraising opportunities during home games.

The new committee has not requested subsidized access to the fitness room at the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre, Mullen added, noting the team is exploring other funding options.

Rolston, a longtime community sports volunteer and former president of the Summerland Minor Hockey and Summerland Minor Baseball associations, is leading the effort to bring junior hockey back to town.

“When the Summerland Steam left and went to Williams Lake, it left a big hole in our community,” Rolston told council. “We’re one of the few towns in southern B.C. with an arena that could support a junior hockey team, but doesn’t have one right now.”

Two weeks ago, council endorsed the group’s proposal to launch a new KIJHL expansion franchise. The team name has not yet been finalized, but Rolston said it may be the Jets — a nod to the long-used name of Summerland Minor Hockey rep teams.

The new club would operate as a non-profit, community-owned organization, keeping all reve-nue and benefits in Summerland.

“All previous junior hockey teams in Summerland were owner-based,” Rolston said. “There won’t be an individual owner —just the society we’re forming to run the team.”

The plan includes selling 300 memberships at $1,000 each to cover expansion and startup costs. The KIJHL has agreed to allow the $225,000 expansion fee to be paid over several years.

Rolston said the return of a KIJHL team would help restore development opportunities for local players, especially after the BC Hockey League’s departure from the Canadian Junior Hockey League three years ago.

“We’re not here to steal ice from Summerland Minor Hockey,” he said. “We’re here to cooperate and create a pathway for our young players to develop.”

The KIJHL is restructuring into Tier I and Tier II divisions, with Summerland’s team expected to begin in Tier II. Rolston said that structure will encourage collaboration with nearby Tier I clubs such as the Princeton Posse and Kelowna Chiefs.

“This will give our players a pathway from Tier II to Tier I, and eventually to the Western Hockey League or the new Penticton Vees,” he said.

The goal is to have the team on the ice for the 2026–27 season. Once memberships are sold, a board will be formed, followed by the hiring of coaching staff. A spring training camp is planned for April, with the main camp in August.

“We want to make this a truly community-based team,” Rolston said. “The goal isn’t for anyone to profit — it’s about bringing junior hockey back to Summerland for the community.”

This article originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative