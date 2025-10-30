Summerland News

District of Summerland reminds residents to watch for invasive trees

Watch for invasive trees

Photo: RDCO FIle photo Summerland is working on removing the Tree of Heaven, an invasive species.

Work continues in the South Okanagan-Similkameen to tackle invasive species, and that includes the District of Summerland.

The district shared a notice on Wednesday regarding one of the most aggressive invasive species, the Tree of Heaven.

The tree, also known as stinking sumac or Chinese sumac, can reach 24 metres tall and produce up to 300,000 seeds in a year.

"It spreads quickly through wind, water, birds, and even farm equipment — and can regrow from its roots when cut," the district said.

The concerns from the tree include releasing chemicals that suppress nearby plants, roots damaging sewers, foundations, and sidewalks. The tree supports invasive insects such as the spotted lanternfly, a pest that threatens agriculture and forests.

Some recommendations of control methods include:

Hand-pull seedlings when soil is moist.

Mature trees may require cut-stump herbicide treatment.

Repeated mowing or brush cutting over several years can also help.

Always consult a professional before attempting removal.

Learn more about the Tree of Heaven online here.

Hundreds of invasive trees are also being removed throughout the South Okanagan by OASISS.