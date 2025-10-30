District of Summerland reminds residents to watch for invasive trees
Watch for invasive trees
Work continues in the South Okanagan-Similkameen to tackle invasive species, and that includes the District of Summerland.
The district shared a notice on Wednesday regarding one of the most aggressive invasive species, the Tree of Heaven.
The tree, also known as stinking sumac or Chinese sumac, can reach 24 metres tall and produce up to 300,000 seeds in a year.
"It spreads quickly through wind, water, birds, and even farm equipment — and can regrow from its roots when cut," the district said.
The concerns from the tree include releasing chemicals that suppress nearby plants, roots damaging sewers, foundations, and sidewalks. The tree supports invasive insects such as the spotted lanternfly, a pest that threatens agriculture and forests.
Some recommendations of control methods include:
- Hand-pull seedlings when soil is moist.
- Mature trees may require cut-stump herbicide treatment.
- Repeated mowing or brush cutting over several years can also help.
- Always consult a professional before attempting removal.
Learn more about the Tree of Heaven online here.
Hundreds of invasive trees are also being removed throughout the South Okanagan by OASISS.
More Summerland News
- Athletes remembered fondlyKamloops - 4:00 am
- Mayor's motions shot downKamloops - 4:00 am
- Researching laws for spaceKamloops - 4:00 am
- Gun scare after trash theftKelowna - 4:00 am
- Toxic chemical detectedChase - 4:00 am
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$358,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Todd South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
Interior Health
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Summerland Discussion Forum
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
Okanagan Regional Library