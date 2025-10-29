Summerland News

Summerland resident loses tribunal decision in trying to get 'refund' of municipal property taxes

Photo: Castanet file photo District of Summerland won't be refunding taxes to a local

A Summerland resident's claims that she should get a "refund” of her municipal property taxes after being denied access to facilities operated by the district has fallen flat.

According to a public Civil Resolution Tribunal decision released on Monday, Victoria Lightfoot claimed she was prevented from accessing district facilities, such as the recreation centre, public library, and swimming pool.

She said she was denied entrance either because she did not show proof of having received a COVID-19 vaccination or would not wear a mask, or both.

Lightfoot wanted a $300 “refund” of her taxes.

"When Ms. Lightfoot paid her property taxes in 2022 and later years, she sent letters to Summerland saying she was paying them under duress, and asking Summerland to repay some unspecified portion of the taxes," the decision reads.

"Summerland refused, saying there was no provision in the Community Charter that allowed it to refund or waive property taxes in the circumstances."

Tribunal member Micah Carmody said in their decision that while Lightfoot is claiming damages, she does not identify any loss she experienced as a result of being denied access to certain facilities.

They went on to say that Lightfoot was not challenging Summerland’s decision to apply provincial and federal public health guidelines; she argues that “Summerland had a responsibility to me, a tax-paying citizen, to find a remedy for restricting me from utilizing certain services and facilities – for whatever reason.”

While Lightfoot claimed this was based on a breach of contract, Carmody disagreed, since "property taxes, like other taxes, are imposed by law and not negotiated between parties."

Carmody dismissed Lightfoot's claim against the district.