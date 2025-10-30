Summerland News

Downtown Summerland businesses hosting trick or treat on Halloween

Trick or Treat on Main Street

Photo: Erin Trainer Summerland Coun. Erin Trainer takes her kids trick or treating in downtown Summerland in this photo from 2022

For the fourth year running, businesses in downtown Summerland will be hosting an early afternoon trick or treat event.

Those on the hunt for candy can check out participating businesses on Main Street from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Main Street.

"Bring your little ghosts and goblins for treats, smiles, and community spirit," one of the businesses shared.

Participating businesses can be found below.