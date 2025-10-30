274027
280120
Summerland News  

Downtown Summerland businesses hosting trick or treat on Halloween

Trick or Treat on Main Street

Casey Richardson - Oct 30, 2025 / 3:00 pm | Story: 580656

For the fourth year running, businesses in downtown Summerland will be hosting an early afternoon trick or treat event.

Those on the hunt for candy can check out participating businesses on Main Street from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Main Street.

"Bring your little ghosts and goblins for treats, smiles, and community spirit," one of the businesses shared.

Participating businesses can be found below.

