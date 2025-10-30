Summerland News
Downtown Summerland businesses hosting trick or treat on Halloween
Trick or Treat on Main Street
Photo: Erin Trainer
Summerland Coun. Erin Trainer takes her kids trick or treating in downtown Summerland in this photo from 2022
For the fourth year running, businesses in downtown Summerland will be hosting an early afternoon trick or treat event.
Those on the hunt for candy can check out participating businesses on Main Street from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Main Street.
"Bring your little ghosts and goblins for treats, smiles, and community spirit," one of the businesses shared.
Participating businesses can be found below.
Photo: Contributed
Halloween fun in Downtown Summerland this Oct 31st from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
