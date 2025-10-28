Summerland News

Summerland resort launches new Christmas season experience

Cozy Christmas experience

Photo: Contributed Christmas event launched at Summerland resort.

There is a new Christmas event coming to town in Summerland.

From Nov. 22 to Dec. 31, the Waterfront Resort & Spa is transforming into a holiday experience for both locals and those staying for a vacation.

"Signature events include enchanting Creative Christmas craft workshops on November 22 featuring bauble- and card-making with Greta Loeppky, wreath creation with Simply Floral, and a gourmet supper board paired with wine," reads a press release from the resort.

"December weekends will be filled with curated experiences such as the Light Up the Vines Package, which includes guided wine and brewery tastings with shuttle service. Guests can also enjoy Sips & Snacks and Suds & Snacks evenings featuring Lightning Rock Winery, Detonate Brewing, and Chefs with Thyme."

Plus, there will be hot chocolate nightly, movie screenings, gingerbread house decorating, and more.

"Christmas in Summerland is about slowing down, making memories, and celebrating together,” says Lisa Jaager, general manager.

“We’re excited to welcome guests to a season filled with sparkle, flavour, and connection.”

Find out more on their website here.