Summerland rescue has a bonded pair of cuddly cats up for adoption

Twice the cats, double love

Casey Richardson

A pair of cats that are being fostered through the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland are looking for a new family to settle into together.

President Lori Huot-Stewart said Lilo and Stitch balance each other off beautifully.

"Stitch is a sweet boy with a big heart and an even bigger love for laps. If you just sit down, he'll be there in no time to curl up," she said.

"Lilo is a shy, gentle girl, and she just needs a little time to feel safe and comfortable. But once she does, you will see her Sweet and Sassy side and how she just adores the belly rubs."

Stitch offers boldness and cuddles, while Lilo brings sweetness and quiet affection to their new family.

"They'll thrive with the patient adopter who understands the joy of just watching two bonded cats blossom and bring that laughter."

If you are ready for double the love and double the fun, email [email protected] attention, Lilo and Stitch and the rescue will set up a meet and greet.