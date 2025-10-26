Summerland News
District of Summerland wants to hear resident input for Official Community Plan in open house
District wants your input
Photo: District of Summerland
View from one of Summerland's local mountains.
Join the District of Summerland this week to share thoughts on the community’s future.
The district is hosting an Open House for the Official Community Plan on Tuesday and Thursday evening.
The event takes place at the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a presentation on th OCP at 4:30 p.m.
Snacks and beverages will be provided.
Key topics will be covered, such as:
- Urban Growth Boundary
- Land use designations
- Growth management policies
- Development permit areas
The district said they wane to hear if these revisions "reflect the voice of Summerland"
Check out the Phase 2 What We Heard Report and all project details, head online to summerlandocp.ca
