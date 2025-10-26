Summerland News

District of Summerland wants to hear resident input for Official Community Plan in open house

District wants your input

Photo: District of Summerland View from one of Summerland's local mountains.

Join the District of Summerland this week to share thoughts on the community’s future.

The district is hosting an Open House for the Official Community Plan on Tuesday and Thursday evening.

The event takes place at the George Ryga Arts & Cultural Centre from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a presentation on th OCP at 4:30 p.m.

Snacks and beverages will be provided.

Key topics will be covered, such as:

Urban Growth Boundary

Land use designations

Growth management policies

Development permit areas

The district said they wane to hear if these revisions "reflect the voice of Summerland"

Check out the Phase 2 What We Heard Report and all project details, head online to summerlandocp.ca