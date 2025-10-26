Summerland News

Summerland museum shares history of local family with a talent for the arts

Artist family in early 1900s

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society A portrait of the Adams family, taken in 1903. It shows Silas and Jenny Adams with their children, from left to right; Helen, Jenny Adams, Clarence, Fairy, Silas Adams, and Irvine.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shared the story behind a local family with a passion for the arts this week, heading back to the 20th century.

"This week's Throwback Thursday is a portrait of the Adams family, taken in 1903," the museum said in their post.

"The Adams family came to Summerland from Manitoba in March 1904, not long after this photograph was taken."

Silas and Jenny Adams came to have six children, Helen, Jenny, Clarence, Fairy, Silas, and Irvine. Silas also had another son from a previous marriage, Ernest.

As the head of the household, Silas gained employment driving a team of horses for Mr. English.

"He later worked on the first irrigation ditches in Summerland and on the Garnett Valley Dam. In 1907, Silas purchased property in Garnett Valley from the Garnett Valley Land Company that he cleared and began farming," the museum said.

Silas died at age 59 in 1916. His eldest sons, Ernest and Clarence, took over working the family farm.

"At the outbreak of the Great War in 1914, Clarence left Summerland to serve in France with the Seaforth Highlander Regiment. He was injured in battle and returned to run the farm in Garnett Valley in 1919."

The museum said they have Clarence's WWI uniform on permanent display in the 'Summerland Serves' exhibit.

"Helen, Fairy, and Irvine all worked at packing houses in Summerland, but both younger siblings, Fairy and Irvine, were more artistically inclined."

Fairy went on to study dress design at Wescott School of Dress and Design, leaving behind the Okanagan. She eventually took a teaching position, teaching sewing classes to students in Chilliwack.

"Around this time, Fairy lived up to her name, weaving a bit of magic by introducing her fellow teacher, Doreen Milsom, to her younger brother," the museum said.

"Doreen and Irvine married in 1936 and lived in a small cottage on the farm in Garnett Valley. Together, they formed the Milsom Candy Co., making handmade chocolates in the Adams’ home."

Irvine headed to Vancouver to take art courses at the H. Faulkner Smith School of Applied and Fine Art.

"Irvine would become one of Summerland's most famous artists. His work was exhibited in London, Paris, and the U.S, including the National Art Festival in New York, the Spring Salon in Paris, and the Royal Institute Show in London," the museum said.

"In May 1971, one of his pictures, “On the Trail of the Okanagans,” was presented to Queen Elizabeth II when she visited Penticton."

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.