Summerland's Wharton Street revitalization project a few weeks behind schedule

Photo: District of Summerland Work is currently a few weeks behind schedule for the Wharton Street upgrades

Summerland's $8.5M Wharton Street revitalization project is behind schedule by a few weeks, due to unforeseen underground conflicts.

The District of Summerland released a progress report Wednesday stating that 67 percent of the project work has been completed so far.

This includes completing underground electrical and communications works along Wharton Street, from Kelly Ave to Victoria Street.

All storm, water, and sanitary system improvements have been done.

The district has installed structural soils and soil cells to support existing and new trees.

The cenotaph was dismantled and has been rebuilt at its new location.

The water main and electrical work were completed in the alley parallel to Victoria, and paving of Wharton Street and Kelly Avenue is done.

The Main Street and Victoria Road intersection had now reopened for public use.

Currently, crews are working on Wharton Street surface works and landscaping, doing the underground work along Henry Avenue and completing electrical projects east of Kelly Avenue, from Wharton and Smith Streets.

After that, crews will finish up the electrical work east of Kelly and on Smith Street and prepare for the washroom building on Henry Avenue.

They will also be landscaping and conducting surface finishing on Henry Avenue.

The target completion for the project was by Remembrance Day, which likely will not occur due to the delays.

However, the district said crews are working hard to complete the area around the cenotaph before Nov. 11 to facilitate the annual ceremony.