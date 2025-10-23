Summerland News

Summerland man awaiting sentence for rage and alcohol-fuelled spree of crimes

Photo: Castanet Summerland man awaiting sentencing.

A Summerland man facing multiple charges regarding intoxicated and rage-fuelled incidents will have to wait a little longer for his sentencing.

Ryan Joel Hiebert, who is in his early 50s, appeared in Penticton court Wednesday to be sentenced for a string of crimes in Summerland last year.

Court heard that on June 4, 2024, RCMP were called to Giant’s Head Brewery in Summerland.

A man later identified as Hiebert had gone into the brewery and begun screaming at staff, after previously being told he was not allowed at the business following a disturbance earlier in the day.

He was angry and broke the door off its hinges.

Hiebert was found by police nearby, and was spoken to, though not arrested. It was deemed he had calmed down.

But later that night, the manager at Giant’s Head called police again, reporting that Hiebert was back and being verbally aggressive.

At that point, he was arrested for mischief, then later released.

One female employee who interacted with Hiebert had to quit following the incident, because she could not shake fear and anxiety whenever she went to work.

On June 22, 2024, 5 p.m., 911 received a call about an assault on Main Street.

Hiebert had gone into a barber shop, told the man working there Hiebert “wanted what [they] had,” then produced a six to eight inch switchblade and threatened to stab the man, all while slurring and unsteady.

The man at the barber shop told the court that while it was a scary situation, he hopes Hiebert gets help for any kind of recovery that may be necessary to be a successful member of society.

On July 5, 2024, 9:50 p.m., Hiebert caused a disturbance at the home of a family member by yelling, banging on doors and causing damage, ostensibly in a rage, and terrifying those inside.

On July 8, 2024, Hiebert was served with an eviction notice from his residence for unrelated reasons.

Following that, on July 16, 2024, Hiebert went to the business office of the property management company and began to yell and scream at four employees. They reported that he smelled of liquor, stumbled, and was clearly very angry and intoxicated.

Hiebert stepped outside, and one of the employees locked the door behind him.

Hiebert then began banging on the door to be let back in, then attempted to break in by throwing a heavy ashtray at the window.

He then broke a metal handrail off the adjacent stairs.

RCMP found him around the area shortly after 9 a.m. He was arrested and taken back to the detachment.

All of the offences took place while he was out on bail. Hiebert pleaded guilty, and admitted to the facts as outlined in court.

His defence counsel will be seeking a conditional sentence, meaning no prison time. But whether that will be granted is unclear at this time.

Court ran out of time Wednesday afternoon to deal with Crown submissions and the actual sentence.

Hiebert will return to court to learn his fate at a later date.