Summerland celebrates completion of major road improvement project
Celebrating improved roads
Summerland celebrated the completion of a $3.6 million infrastructure project on Tuesday morning, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Prairie Valley Road.
The major road improvement project featured upgrades between Morrow Avenue and Darke Road on Prairie Valley, along with sanitary sewer and watermain replacements, and enhanced crosswalks and curbs.
It also installed a multi-use path from Cartwright Avenue to Morrow Avenue.
"These improvements have transformed Prairie Valley Road into a safer, more efficient, and more accessible corridor, connecting neighbourhoods to the downtown core and promoting active transportation," the district said in their news release.
Through the 2025/2026 Road Improvement Program, ICBC contributed $36,500 to support safety improvements associated with this project.
