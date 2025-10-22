Summerland News

South Okanagan Division of Family Practice still working on finding clinic space for Summerland

Still looking for clinic space

Photo: KTW file photo Doctor recruitment top of mind for Summerland

The South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice presented to Summerland council on Tuesday afternoon, to give an update on health care worker recruitment and patient attachment for the area.

Tracy St. Claire, the executive director of the South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice, and Board Chair Dr. Jennifer Begin told council they've attached over 23,000 patients since 2019 to primary care.

The membership driven primary care provider recently celebrated 15 years of not-for-profit operations and works on supporting primary care in the South Okanagan Similkameen.

"Our private mission is really to ensure that every patient who wants a family physician or a nurse practitioner will have one," St. Claire said.

"We're a ways away, but definitely closer in Summerland than much of the province."

Begin said many health care workers are not only in the family doctors office, but also working in the hospital, the maternity ward, palliative substance use or emergency room.

"One of the main things that we do is that we try and recruit more primary care providers to the region, and part of how we do that is by improving the practice environment," St. Claire said, adding that if they can support the providers to work in as many areas as they want, they're more satisfied in their work.

The non-profit has seen more practitioners living in Penticton, helping out with practices in the rural communities, such as Princeton or Osoyoos.

St. Claire said some physicians have elected to spend more of their time in clinics and attaching patients in the community, and leaving that hospital care to their colleagues who work more or exclusively in hospital.

Within their program, the doctors have more freedom to practice how they'd like.

Their focus is also on helping establish healthcare society managed clinics.

After months of fundraising work, they opened a community walk-In and team-based primary care clinic in Penticton, alongside the South Okanagan Similkameen Health Care Society.

The Colleen Schneider Medical Centre required almost $2 million in fundraise dollars from the community, which came together in six months.

"I know for Summerland, we have been working with you, and I think three successive mayors on doing a similar model. I think you guys were the birthplace of this idea, quite honestly, and just still working on landing that first one here," St. Claire said.

Mayor Doug Holmes asked if the not-for-profit would consider some putting some sort of process in place to allow people to be able to see a doctor in their hometown, without having to travel to Penticton.

"I think that's the dream. I think certainly the focus of our attachment thus far has been to ensure that everyone without a doctor in Summerland has some attachment to a doctor or nurse practitioner," St. Claire said.

"In an ideal world, if we could get folks back to town, space is certainly limiting us."

She said they have an inventory of every single building in Summerland now, and in terms of potential for clinics, there are a couple that are still in play.

The team will continue working with district on finding a home for another clinic.