Summerland News

Summerland Rotary Club hosting brainstorming night to welcome new project ideas

Rotary wants project pitches

Photo: District of Summerland View from one of Summerland's local mountains.

The Summerland Rotary Club is inviting locals to join them next week and pitch some new community project ideas.

The rotary said they want everyone's help deciding what comes next.

"Tell us what you believe will make our community stronger, more vibrant, and an even better place to live.

What do we value? What do we care about? What do we want to build together?" they said in a news release.

The Community Brainstorming Night will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. at the Ryga Center.

"Come share your ideas, connect with neighbours, and help shape the next chapter for Summerland."