Trout Creek community members come together to clean up garbage
Locals keep streets clean
Photo: Erin Trainer
Trout Creek community members cleaned up tons of garbage on Saturday
The Trout Creek community held its 22nd annual clean up this past weekend, spending a couple hours picking up trash to keep their area spotless.
Summerland Coun. Erin Trainer said the community organizes a clean up event each fall and spring. Neighbours come out to tackle different areas, focusing mainly on the Lakeshore Pathway, along Highway 97 and at intersections.
Trainer said she encourages anyone organizing a community clean-up in their neighbourhood to reach out.
Photo: Erin Trainer
Garbage collected in Trout Creek
