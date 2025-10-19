Summerland News

Summerland rescue asking for volunteers to help transform their charity shop into a Christmas Wonderland

Xmas decorators needed

Casey Richardson

Halloween may still be over a week away, but one Summerland rescue is already getting its Christmas decoration plans in order.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said the Critteraid Charity Shoppe is preparing to transform from cozy fall decor into a Christmas Wonderland.

More than 50 per cent of the completely volunteer-run animal rescue’s annual income is generated through the thrift store.

The 10-acre property hosts a multitude of animals that the charity has saved, including dozens of cats, pigs, dogs, ducks, cows, llamas and goats.

The organization works hard to look after its furry friends, and is dependent on donations and store revenue.

"Every year our team puts on this huge Christmas Extravaganza, and this magic only happens when we have a lot of extra hands helping us. So we were looking forward to see if anyone would be interested in joining us on our four day whirlwind transformation," Huot-Stewart said.

The decorators will be starting on Friday, Nov. 14.

"So whether you have a couple hours and you would like to do some designing, some displays, maybe decorate a tree and for a few hours, it certainly helps bring that magic together."

If you are interested, email [email protected] attention Christmas elves.