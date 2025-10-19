Summerland News

Summerland Secondary School students collecting donations for Halloween for Hunger event

Student drive for food bank

Photo: Cindy White/File photo The donations will help restock shelves at Summerland Food Bank

Students at Summerland Secondary School are asking the community to pitch in on Halloween by leaving out food donations at the end of the driveway for those in need.

The annual Halloween for Hunger event has been held for the past two years, collecting much needed donations for the Summerland food bank.

On Friday Oct. 31, Summerland Secondary students will be coming collect the food items from noon until 5 p.m.

"Please leave them out for the full 5 hours so that we don’t miss any donations," the event said.

This year, the food bank us specifically needing these items:

Canned vegetables, cereal, canned soups, pasta and pasta sauce, canned tomatoes, salad dressings, mayonnaise, pork and beans, fruit jams, pancake mix and syrups, salsa, crackers, canned meat and fish,

Men’s toiletries; razors and shampoos and conditioners, feminine hygiene products and infant diapers (size 4,5 and 6), toothbrushes and toothpaste

Donations can also be brought to the food bank at any time.