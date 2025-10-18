Summerland News

Summerland council celebrates ground-breaking at affordable seniors housing project

Seniors housing underway

Photo: Erin Trainer Summerland council and the Parkdale Place Housing Society at a ground-breaking ceremony at the new affordable seniors housing project

A major project to provide housing for low and moderate-income seniors has started in Summerland, and council celebrated with a ground breaking ceremony on Friday.

Coun. Erin Trainer said in a social media post that they joined Parkdale Place Housing Society at the project on Dickson Ave.

"It’s technically well underway now, but a celebratory photo is important," she said.

"This 90-unit building has been in the works for many years and thanks to the dedication and perseverance of society members, along with assistance from BC Housing, the District, Terra Housing, and VanMar Constructors - the project is on its way!"

The building project, located at 13609 Dickson Avenue is on the former site of Legion Village.

The project was one of many announced for the interior and northern B.C. through the Homes for People action plan back in the spring of 2024.

"For its part, on behalf of Summerland council and residents, the District committed $1.5 million dollars in the form of waiving DDCs, building permit fees, and tipping fees," Trainer said.

"This is part of council’s strategic goal to create more affordable housing in our community."

When the project was first in the works, the hope was for the bottom level to become a primary care centre, a team-based clinic involving family doctors and nurse practitioners.

Unfortunately, the Ministry of Health rejected the funding.

The bottom level that was reserved for the proposed healthcare centre was changed to additional housing units.

Trainer said the society expects to start accepting applications next summer and the building is scheduled for completion in Summer 2027.