District of Summerland seeking community non-profit to run Sani-Dump station

Photo: District of Summerland Approximate extent of Sani-Dump station site

The District of Summerland is looking to hand over the operations and maintenance of their Sani-Dump station to a non-profit, hoping to cut their own costs and have a donation model put in.

The district posted the notice on Tuesday for the Sani-Star automated RV dump payment system, which is located in a pullout off of Highway 97 near Thornber Street in the Trout Creek area of Summerland.

They are accepting applications from local non-profit/not-for-profit organizations who meet their Grant in Aid eligibility criteria.

Currently, the district charges a fee of $15 per use in order to recover its costs, which they said are connected to the Sani-Star system and staff time responding to issues related to the Sani-Star system.

Repeated problems are often the card reader not working or automated cap not opening and the district said the callouts often occur after hours and lead to staff being paid overtime rates.

"The Sani-Dump currently processes approximately 900 transactions each year; however, the district is aware that the actual use is higher. Some users will prop the cap open with a stick or a rock so that the next person may use the facility without paying the fee," they said.

"This exacerbates issues with the Sani-Dump because these foreign objects may fall into the Sani-Dump chute, resulting in pipe blockages that need to be cleared."

The district's idea is that the Sani-Dump service can be operated at a lower cost by decommissioning the Sani-Star system and turning over the site to a non-profit organization to operate on an honour system with a donation box.

"In addition to benefiting the community and visitors in the form of lower rates to use the Sani-Dump, this would also benefit the community by providing a new revenue opportunity for a local non-profit organization."

The District said they would assist the non-profit operator with maintenance visits at the cost of the operator.

Applications for operation must be submitted prior to Nov. 14 at 5 p.m.

For more information and details on requirements to apply, click here.

Applicants will then present their case to council at the Grant-in-Aid meeting on Dec. 3.