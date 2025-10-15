Summerland News

Young girl with Cerebral Palsy raises $16K towards her goal for an accessible playground in Summerland

Kid raises $16K toward goal

Photo: Katie Van Gurp Holland raised a total of $16,361.42 towards an accessible playground

A six-year-old in Summerland is working hard on a major fundraiser for her elementary school playground, gathering more than $16K last week when she walked to raise funds.

Trout Creek Elementary Grade 1 student Holland Van Gurp, who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, walked with her walker all the way from her school to Powell Beach and back on Monday.

More than 100 people joined her, chanting “Go Holland Go” and bringing home-made signs.

Katie Van Gurp and her husband have worked to help make sure their daughter, Holland, will be able to experience everything any other kid could do.

Not only has the family been able to add specially built shopping carts to Penticton grocery stores, but they also helped push for the installation of Mobi-mat at the south end of Summerland's Gordon Beggs Rotary Beach.

When Holland started school, the playground was in no way accessible to her.

The Van Gurps have a big goal of raising around $90,000 to add a rubberized surface and accessibility features to the playground at Trout Creek. Currently, the playground flooring is small pebbles, which makes it difficult for a wheelchair or walker to get around.

The playground is at the end of its life, and the school will eventually get a new one.

"I kind of assumed at first, well, maybe then they're going to make it inclusive and accessible if they're building a new one," Katie told Castanet.

"I’m still shocked that in 2025, when the school districts are getting new playgrounds, it’s not mandatory for them to be built to be inclusive and accessible.”

The Summerland school did bring in an accessible swing last year.

Last Monday also marked World CP Day.

Holland decided she was going to do the walk and on Tuesday, brought a certified cheque with the total amount raised of $16,361.42.