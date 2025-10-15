Summerland News

Citizen watchdog plans to pursue appeal after Summerland wins judicial review

Watchdog seeking appeal

Photo: Castanet file photo District of Summerland still facing off against local watchdog

A failed judicial review by longtime District of Summerland watchdog Brad Besler will be appealed, Besler announced prior to a brief council meeting Friday afternoon.

At the public meeting — which lasted only a few minutes — members of Summerland council voted to pass a loan authorization bylaw to fund two major road projects in downtown Summerland, both nearing completion.

A previous bylaw, which sought to borrow roughly $5 million from the provincial government to help fund upgrades to Wharton Street and Victoria Road South, was delayed after Besler launched legal action calling for a judicial review. The total cost of both projects is approximately $12 million.

Besler, who did not stay for the official vote, was present before the meeting and verbally announced that he would be appealing the court’s decision.

He left council chambers before proceedings began, informing council that he intended to challenge the District in court again and believed an injunction would be granted.

CAO Graham Statt expressed disagreement, telling Mayor Doug Holmes and council members that he remains confident the law is on the District’s side.

Before exiting, Besler advised Statt to seek legal counsel.

Last Thursday, a judge ruled that the District of Summerland had successfully defended itself against Besler’s judicial review, which had been launched several months earlier.

While the District intends to pursue court costs, the amount recouped will likely represent only a small portion of the public funds used to defend the case.

This originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative