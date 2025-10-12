Summerland News

Summerland rescue searching for home for cat who was left at a campground

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland is searching for a home for a cat who was left behind at a Peachland campground this summer.

President Lori Huot-Stewart said Tallulah was found up at Darke Lake. She had been spotted by several campers that throughout the summer.

"She had to have been someone's pet. Unknown if she was just dropped off there because somebody thought maybe they'd pick her up, or if she got out of someone's vehicle," she said.

"But end of the day, she was severely emaciated."

Tallulah is now on the road to recovery and will need a home where somebody is willing to spend some time with her.

"She is super sweet. Loves affection. She has to be fed very small amounts every four to six hours and to be monitored, because when they are this emaciated, they do have some issues," Huot-Stewart said.

Cats dealing with emaciation do make full recoveries and Critteraid will be there to support Tallulah's ongoing recovery.

If you're interested in meeting this sweetie, send Critteraid an email at [email protected] attention Tallulah.