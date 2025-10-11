Summerland News

Citizen watchdog's judicial review with Summerland's infrastructure funding dismissed by judge

Watchdog dispute tossed

Photo: District of Summerland File Photo Brad Besler speaking at Summerland council in 2024

Another legal dispute between Summerland council and a local citizen watchdog has been dismissed by the courts, finding his claims of issues within the approval for recent infrastructure projects to be untrue.

According to the Supreme Court decision published on Friday, Brad Besler's judicial review called in question the validity of the funding plan for two downtown infrastructure projects by the district and claimed that information was withheld from voters.

Besler had also made allegations of bad faith on the part of staff, which the judge dismissed.

The District of Summerland issued a press release on Friday regarding their win, noting that they "had spent approximately $70,000 in public money to defend itself against the unfounded allegations in this case, alone."

"While the district will pursue court costs, this may only recoup a small portion of the public money used to defend against the claim," they said.

The claims stems from council approved borrowing $5 million from the provincial government to help finance upgrades to Wharton Street and Victoria Road, with the total project cost estimated at $12 million.

Council used the Alternative Approval Process (AAP), which allows borrowing to proceed unless at least 10 per cent of registered voters object.

Since neither project's AAP passed the threshold to trigger a referendum, the borrowing was approved.

In February, Besler filed a lawsuit alleging the district withheld financial information about a $2.1 million expense related to the sewage treatment plant during the AAP process. He claimed staff knew by May 2024 that a new pump gallery was needed but didn’t inform council or the public until January 2025.

Justice Giaschi said in his decision that the bylaws were approved correctly and the Community Charter did "not require that the District inform voters of budget deficits or other financial considerations when seeking approval for a loan authorization bylaw."

He also said that the increase in the costs of the sewage treatment project was not withheld from voters.

"The Jan. 27, 2025 meeting of District Council, where the increased costs of the pump gallery was discussed, was open to the public. Significantly, it was also the subject of a detailed article in the local newspaper," he said, adding that this was four weeks before the AAP deadline.

Due to the judicial review filed by Besler, which delayed the long-term borrowing, council opted to use reserve funds to keep the projects on track.

"Faced with few options, Mayor and Council proceeded with short-term internal borrowing for the project from other reserves to effectively provide bridge funding while the matter waited for the final decision of the court," the district said.

Besler's disputes with the district is still ongoing, as he has also filed suits against the local RCMP, the mayor, and against the District of Summerland's CAO.

Recently, a BC Supreme Court Judge ordered for one of Besler's civil fillings to do another round of major rewrites, after finding many of their facts were “woefully inadequate to support a claim.”

In late July, the district shared that they have spent more than $361,000 in their responses to respond to Besler's legal actions and freedom of information inquiries over the past six years.

As they are colloquially known, FOI requests are the right of every Canadian under the Access to Information Act to ask for records under the control of government institutions, including correspondence such as emails.