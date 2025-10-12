Summerland News

Summerland museum shares a look back at KVR trains crashing into each other back in 1950

KVR train crash in 1950

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society The photo shows a crane being used to lift engine 5221 off the station after it crashed in 1950

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society looked back at a major crash this week, when the east-bound Kettle Valley Railway passenger train collided with the westbound KVR train in 1950.

On Oct. 14, 1950, the KVR train crashed into each other at 3.10 a.m. at Jellicoe Station and caused extensive damage to both train engines.

"The station was located between Princeton and Summerland, just west of Osprey and Chain Lakes," the museum said in their post.

"The photo shows a crane being used to lift engine 5221 off the station. Engineer J. Cramer, fireman N. Ahlstrom, and KVR crewman Fred Gale were on site."

There are no reports of any injuries at the time from the local paper.

"Mrs. W. R. Boyd was the only Summerland resident on the east-bound KVR passenger train, while Mrs. June Kenney of Vancouver was a passenger on the train coming to Summerland to visit Mr and Mrs. Jim Holler."

According to the museum, as the KVR was built between 1910 and 1915 it started covering valleys and mountains between Hope and Midway and connected the Okanagan to the major railroad networks.

The railway operated as both a freight route for fruit and minerals, and a scenic trip on the passenger trains.

Through the development of transportation, with modern highways and air travel, the end of the KVR train service would come just 50 years later. By 1964, the train had dropped its passenger service and in 1989, the last freight train rode the rails.

Luckily, the Summerland section of the KVR is alive today, thanks to the dedication of the Kettle Valley Railway Society.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.