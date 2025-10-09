Summerland News

Wharton Street revitalization over half done into make Summerland's 'more vibrant' downtown

Photo: Erin Trainer Wharton Street Revitalization is more than halfway done

Summerland's $8.5M Wharton Street revitalization project is a little more than halfway done, with the district aiming for completion in just over a month.

The District of Summerland released a progress report on Friday, saying that the underground electrical and communications work on Wharton Street is complete, along with storm, water, and sanitary upgrades being finished.

In addition, soil cells have been installed to support existing and future trees, and curbs along Wharton Street are in place.

The Cenotaph was dismantled and has been rebuilt at its new location.

The water main was completed in the alley parallel to Victoria, and sidewalk pavers were installed along most of Wharton Street.

Next on the to-do list for crews is to complete paving at the Main Street/Victoria Road intersection, continue surface work along Wharton Street, and get prep work done for the new public washroom building on Henry Avenue.

The district said the entire project is 55 per cent complete, with $2.86M spent to date, which is on budget.

The plan is for the intersection of Main Street & Victoria Road to reopen on Thursday. The target completion date is Nov. 11, 2025.

The project hasn't been without its controversies.

Last year, council approved borrowing $5 million from the provincial government to help finance upgrades to Wharton Street and Victoria Road, with the total project cost estimated at $12 million.

The district went through the Alternative Approval Process (AAP), for long-term borrowing for the Victoria Road South upgrade and the Wharton Street upgrade.

Through the AAP, if 10 per cent or more of the total number of eligible electors sign and submit response forms, then a municipality cannot proceed without first holding a referendum.

Neither project's AAP passed the threshold to trigger a referendum. Feedback on the Victoria Road project saw only a total of 768 eligible elector responses, while Wharton Street saw 929 eligible elector responses.

The district said the project is "not just about new roads and sidewalks—it’s about creating a more welcoming, accessible, and vibrant downtown."

"The improvements will enhance safety for pedestrians and drivers, support local businesses, provide greener spaces with healthy trees, and ensure reliable underground infrastructure for years to come."

Questions or concerns can be emailed to [email protected] or by calling 250-494-0431.

"Thank you for your patience and support as we work together to build a downtown that our whole community can enjoy and be proud of," the district said.