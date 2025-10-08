Summerland News

Summerland Council names plaza in honour of fallen soldiers

The District of Summerland council has supported a recommendation to name the downtown public plaza in honour of soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

At a council meeting held several weeks ago, Coun. Marty Van Alphen proposed naming the public plaza on Henry Street -- between Main Street and Wharton Street -- Veterans Memorial Square.

“I just thought it would be a nice touch,” Van Alphen said.

Mayor Doug Holmes said he spoke with the owners of two nearby businesses, and neither had concerns about the proposal.

“Personally, I think it’s a great idea and it would be nice,” Holmes added.

The area in question, previously a street, has been transformed into a public gathering space following several months of construction.

Coun. Adrienne Betts said she was fully supportive of naming the new plaza, but wanted to confirm it wouldn’t involve renaming any streets, as this could impact local businesses.

Holmes clarified that the two business owners he consulted do not have street addresses, but instead receive mail via post office boxes.

However, the name change could have implications for mapping services like Google Maps, as well as federal records.

“We do have contact with Google Maps on all sorts of different things,” said Chief Administrative Officer Graham Statt.

“Sometimes changes come from their end, sometimes from ours, so we would certainly contact them to make sure they’re aware of the process.

“There’s also a government agency we need to inform about naming changes, and they likely have their own coordination with Google.”

Holmes added that the process would be similar to how the District names a new street.

“It’s not a street anymore… I presume Henry Avenue will end at Main Street, and then you have the square,” he said.

As part of the process, council also directed staff to present signage options for the newly named plaza.

Council voted unanimously in favour of naming the space Veterans Memorial Square.

This article originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative