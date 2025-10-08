Summerland News

Summerland Fire Department reminding people to charge items with a lithium-ion battery safely

Reminder to charge safely

Photo: SFD Summerland FD reminds people to only use cables that come with the products.

Its Fire Prevention Week and the Summerland Fire Department issued an important reminder on Tuesday to keep everyone safe.

SFD said to remember that when using anything with a lithium-ion battery — phones, laptops, e-bikes, or power tools — can become a fire hazard if it’s not charged safely.

"Always use the charger that came with your device or one approved by the manufacturer," they said.

"If your cord only works when you bend it just right, it’s time to replace it."

Just a couple weeks ago in Penticton an apartment fire started after a battery pack exploded.