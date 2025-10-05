Summerland News

Four kittens leftover from Summerland rescue adoption event still in need of homes

Four kittens still need homes

Casey Richardson

Four very special little cats are still looking for their forever homes, after being left over from Critteraid Animal Sanctuary's adoption event in Summerland.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said out of all the kittens who found homes, there are a few special little love bugs still waiting.

There is Vinta and Bretton, who are four and a half months old brothers.

"They were rescued near Merritt back in July. After some time in foster care, they've blossomed into cuddly, loving kittens, and they're ready for a forever home," Huot-Stewart said.

Then there is Bart and Homer, another inseparable duo who are also four and a half months old.

"Bart was actually survived being found in an abandoned duffel bag zipped up on the side of a highway, and Homer, he was found right here in Summerland, barely alive."

If you're interested in meeting any of the cats, send Critteraid an email at [email protected] attention adoption leftovers to arrange your appointment.