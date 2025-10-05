282310
Summerland News  

Four kittens leftover from Summerland rescue adoption event still in need of homes

Four kittens still need homes

Casey Richardson - Oct 5, 2025 / 4:00 am | Story: 576150

Casey Richardson

Four very special little cats are still looking for their forever homes, after being left over from Critteraid Animal Sanctuary's adoption event in Summerland.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said out of all the kittens who found homes, there are a few special little love bugs still waiting.

There is Vinta and Bretton, who are four and a half months old brothers.

"They were rescued near Merritt back in July. After some time in foster care, they've blossomed into cuddly, loving kittens, and they're ready for a forever home," Huot-Stewart said.

Then there is Bart and Homer, another inseparable duo who are also four and a half months old.

"Bart was actually survived being found in an abandoned duffel bag zipped up on the side of a highway, and Homer, he was found right here in Summerland, barely alive."

If you're interested in meeting any of the cats, send Critteraid an email at [email protected] attention adoption leftovers to arrange your appointment.

