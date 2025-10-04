Summerland News

Summerland council looking into fire department to be dispatched as first responders amidst community demand

Mulling over firefighter role

Photo: District of Summerland File Photo Community request for Summerland Fire Department to be dispatched as first responders

The council gallery was packed during Summerland's Wednesday evening meeting this week, as locals gathered in support of a petition to change up the fire department.

Janice Pim, Mike Pim and Lynn Stevenson appeared before council as a delegation, requesting “That mayor and council mandate the Summerland Fire Department to be dispatched as First Responders according to BCEMA licensing to provide medical assistance to the community.”

The trio came with concerns that safety coverage in the community was lacking, since firefighters are not able to perform first aid at emergency scenes, and care is left to BC Ambulance Service.

They also came with a 114-page report about the fire department and what adding first responder service could do. With 90 per cent of fire departments in the province providing medical first responder service, they want it in town too.

"Although an ambulance is always guaranteed, time delays are a real concern," Mike said in his presentation.

Janice explained that their main concern was the lack of first aid service from the fire department when they arrived.

"The intention of this is to have them be available to back up the ambulance service if there is a time delay," Mike added.

The group did an estimate of the costs and included a breakdown, which they feel is minimal for what the community could be provided with.

"We feel that our numbers are pretty good, about $20,000 to initially put this into place that gives our firefighters better opportunities to be able to do what they need to do, if the need is required, or they're in a position that they have to use that training," Stevenson said.

Mayor Doug Holmes responded to that claim, stating that, unfortunately, it won't be just a matter of $20,000.

"We just returned from the Union of BC Municipalities convention, and there's a resolution asking provinces to reimburse the costs for medical calls because they've gone out of control, and it's something that the province ought to be paying for, but it's one of those things that has been downloaded to municipalities," Holmes said.

Earlier that day, in the afternoon meeting, council spoke with Michael Sandler, the BC Ambulance's clinical operations manager for the South Okanagan, who had a different view of adding firefighters in.

Coun. Erin Trainer asked whether he had seen any issues in terms of response times to calls for the ambulance.

Sandler said, looking at his data, Summerland doesn't miss the 90-second response time for a call to get into action and only sees a utilization rate for their ambulance of around 10 to 15 per cent. The provincial average is about 40 per cent of the time the unit is working.

Trainer followed up by asking Sandler, from his perspective, if he thought first responder service for the fire department was something the community needed.

"In my personal opinion, with my patches, you don't need it," Sandler said. "In my professional opinion, obviously, having BC ambulance work collaboratively with any of our colleagues in the fire department and anytime resources that support communities and citizens as it relates to healthcare is always a good thing."

He added that the cost-benefit analysis would have to be completed by the district to decide whether or not it's the right choice.

"All I can say is that the ambulance service is meeting our target goals set up by the ministry in the mandate letters, and our staffing indicates that the total overall utilization rate has some slack in it to continue to respond to increasing call volumes and population size."

Many of the community members' concerns also came down to the local ambulance being out, meaning if another emergency were to happen, response could be delayed.

"That is technically correct, but it is misleading on its face," Sandler said. "That does not mean that you don't have resources available to respond to the citizens of Summerland. We have a matrix that allows for coverage in communities when resources have been depleted, and that's actually one of the strengths of the system."

He gave an example that when the local ambulance would be called out, another one nearby would start making its way to Summerland to cover.

Response times have improved across the board for Summerland, mainly due to Penticton and Kelowna getting more resources.

"So you're not spending any time in those communities, and therefore your medics are available to respond to local area calls more readily," Sandler said.

Sandler said at the end of the day, council have to decide whether or not the expansion of adding firefighters to first response is something that would be beneficial, given the resources that will be needed to use for that expansion.

Coun. Janet Peake pointed out in the evening meeting that with their 30 paid-on-call firefighters who volunteer, they step into that role as firefighters.

“They have not been asked to volunteer as medical responders. That would be a change in service, and that has not happened," she said.

Heading forward, council plans to review the data from the delegation and have discussions with staff on the matter.