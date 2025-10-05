Summerland News

Summerland museum shares history of local famous families of German descent

Celebrating German history

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society A photo from 1912 shows many of the early Summerland families enjoying a summer picnic together at Peach Orchard. Mr Hespeler, seen on the back row, 7th from the left, and seemingly captivating Mrs Agur and Mrs Sutherland on his left. Also identified are: back row (l-r): Mr. Kirk, Mr & Mrs. Dunrobin, Mr. Cooper, Mr. Helmer, Miss Cooper, Mr.Hespeler, Mrs. Agur, Mrs. Sutherland, Mr. Clouston, Mr. Jim Sutherland, Miss Doris Cordy, and Dr. Mathewson.; Front row: Janet Sutherland, Mabel Cordy, Ruth Blair, Mrs. Mathewson, Marion Cartwright, Miss Emerson, Allanah Sutherland, Sheila Sutherland, Mrs. Helmer.

In recognition of German Heritage Month, the Summerland Museum & Archives Society paid tribute to one of the area's most famous families of German descent, the Hespelers.

"This wonderful photo from 1912 shows many of the early Summerland families enjoying a summer picnic together at Peach Orchard. There are many familiar faces and names here (names that are now recognized on our street signs), including a Mr. Hespeler, seen on the back row, seventh from the left, and seemingly captivating Mrs. Agur and Mrs. Sutherland on his left," they shared in their social post

According tot he museum, the Honourable William Hespeler was born in 1830 in Baden-Baden, Germany, to a prosperous and well-educated family.

He made the move to Upper Canada with his mother at the age of 19. They joined his brother in Waterloo, where the pair went on to co-own a milling, distilling, and merchandising businesses.

"While visiting Germany, Hespeler discovered that a large number of Mennonites in southern Russia were contemplating emigration to the USA. He forwarded this information to the Canadian government, which asked him to travel to Russia to encourage the group to come to Manitoba instead," the museum said.

"In 1873, Hespeler was appointed Commissioner of Immigration and Agriculture, a position he filled until 1883."

His work as commissioner led to 284 families of Mennonites settling in Canada in 1874, with further groups arriving in 1875 and 1876.

"From 1883 to 1909, Hespeler acted as Consul of the German Empire for Manitoba, and also served as the speaker of the Manitoba Legislature from 1900 to 1903."

Hespeler also worked as a director, president, or manager of several large businesses.

While his primary residence was in Winnipeg, Hespeler would frequently visit the new agricultural community of Summerland.

He soon became one of the first people to buy property from the Summerland Development Company and by 1907, he had a large home built for himself and his son, Alfred Hespeler, in the developing town.

The house, located at the end of Hespeler Rd, had seven bedrooms and featured two staircases.

"Alfred (1858-1928) married Mathilda Jermyn in Summerland in 1908, and a year later, the couple welcomed the birth of their daughter Stephanie (1909-1979)," the museum said.

"From 1911 to 1920, William spent most of his time in Summerland with his son and family. The Hespeler home was sold in 1920, when the family moved to Burnaby (William died a year later)."

Eventually the house was moved to Front Bench Road to make way for the new highway. It was destroyed by a furnace fire in 1969.

"Hespeler was decorated by the German Emperor with the Order of the Red Eagle, and in 2007, the Canadian Government officially recognized William Hespeler as 'a figure of national historic importance because of his key role in the settlement and development of Western Canada.'"

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.