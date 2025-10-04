Summerland News

Summerland's wastewater system major upgrade making progress

Progress on wastewater

Photo: District of Summerland Work continues on Summerland's Primary Clarifier Upgrade project

Work continues on the District of Summerland's Primary Clarifier Upgrade project, aiming to ensure a safe and efficient community wastewater system.

The treatment plant previously caused issues between staff and council, when it was not included for discussion by senior staff in the 2025 budget deliberations.

A special meeting of council was held as costs to install a second “clarifier” in the plant had nearly doubled from $2.8 million to $5.4 million, mainly due to a pump gallery addition.

The existing clarifier was reported as being near its end of life and could fail at any time. The clarifier is needed to properly treat effluent that is released into Okanagan Lake.

The new clarifier and pump gallery project was approved by council.

So far, the district reported that the excavation for the clarifier, blending box, and splitter box has been completed, along with finishing the concrete base and splitter box tie-in.

Base slab pours for the clarifier, pump gallery, splitter box, and blending box are also completed.

According to the district, the project is 33 per cent completed, based on the master schedule. Work started on April 25, 2025.

Thirteen per cent of the budget to date has been spent, which is $724,321.56.

The district said the project's full budget is expected to be used.

"The overall project is currently under approved budget with some optional items to be completed as funds allow," the district added.

Currently, crews are building the clarifier wall, forming and pouring it. They will be installing the rebar, and then inspection and testing will commence.

Once the clarifier walls are complete, crews will get to work on forming and pouring splitter and blending boxes.

"The project is currently on scope, schedule, and budget. Contractors are making good progress to complete all underground work before colder temperatures arrive, ensuring uninterrupted and reliable wastewater service for residents," the district said.