New Summerland sergeant walks council through mostly positive crime stats, challenges of small team

Summerland RCMP welcomed a new sergeant onto their team this past month, with decades of experience in the field.

RCMP Sgt. Duncan McGeorge spoke to council on Wednesday to present the quarter two crime stats, which saw an increase in break and enters, along with assault.

McGeorge said he's been in the community for about a little over a month now.

McGeorge joined the RCMP in 2001 and was originally posted to Surrey. After four years there, he moved to the Central Coast for two years.

He then joined the Canadian emergency response team as a sniper and spent ten years with them before he moved up towards Prince George and spent time around other BC detachments.

McGeorge said the theft from businesses continues to occur at the landfill on Bathville Road.

Coun. Adrienne Betts noted that this is something council has been aware of and continues to try to mitigate.

Otherwise, the stats speak for themselves.

"They're all very consistent year over year, and they're slightly decreasing, which is a positive in my eyes," McGeorge said.

The top three calls for service included traffic incidences, checks for well-being and assisting other emergency services.

Staffing levels low

Coun. Janet Peake asked whether the detachment was at a full complement now.

"I wish," McGeorge said, adding that they are supposed to have nine officers, and in the next couple of weeks, will be dropping down to four.

"I've had three hours' sleep in the last 24 hours. So it's not sustainable. We're working on some progress to try to mitigate that."

Two officers are on long-term sick leave, one is on maternity leave, and one has transferred out. There is another officer coming into the detachment who is waiting for his home to sell elsewhere.

Crime comes from elsewhere

Betts asked about a specific incident that recently occurred, where one individual was outside of the library with a weapon and a blow torch at the end of the school day. RCMP were on scene.

"It's just kind of surprising in our community. Are we still having residents who aren't typical Summerlanders in our community, kind of unhoused people and just maybe kind of mentally unwell?" she said.

McGeorge said overall, they are seeing more people dealing with homelessness in the last few years, and more with drug addictions and mental health issues.

"The proximity we are to the bigger centers like Penticton and Kelowna, we are occasionally going to see that, and they're going to be transient people coming through," he added.

"I think a lot of the crime, when I look at the stats, is criminals that are coming from those larger centers. They're stealing cars in Penticton, and then they're coming here. They're breaking into things and leaving."

Body cams add work

Peake asked McGeorge how the Summerland RCMP was doing with the body cameras that were rolled out in February.

"They do work well, the theory is great, but with the cameras, there is also the inherent extra cost of it and the actual managing of that data," he said.

"Those cameras are reporting all the time, and we have to manage that data. We have to store the data, and it's also creating a huge backlog in the court system, because now every time our guys or anyone on our team goes to something now we have to vet that video."

McGeorge said a file that would take officers a week to do two years ago is going to take them six weeks now, due to all the extra data that's required to be vetted and transcribed.