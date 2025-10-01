Summerland News

Society pitches wheelchair access to the top of Giant's Head Mountain to Summerland council

More access at Giant's Head

Photo: District of Summerland Giant's Head outlook

Members of the SOS Wheelchair Society presented to Summerland council on Wednesday afternoon, hoping to see work done to provide wheelchair access to the top of Giant's Head Mountain.

Bob Richards said their society has a goal to expand the ways that people in wheelchairs can enjoy the Okanagan's countryside.

Richards said he was inspired by his late wife, who was in a wheelchair due to MS.

"I pushed her up to the top of Giant's Head. She did 90 per cent of the [KVR] trail, from the Trout Creek trestle to the second trestle past Chute Lake," he said.

He would like to not only see Giant's Head made accessible, but also more of the KVR, mountain lakes and trails.

"So I'm here to ask for your support and see if you can push this along a little bit."

Coun. Adrienne Betts asked if his vision is to see paved pathways all through the wilderness.

"Not necessarily paved. The parks branch has some plans for an environmentally friendly covering on them," Richards answered.

"I'm very environmentally conscious that way."

Coun. Erin Trainer commented that she thinks a paved pathway, or some kind of wheelchair accessible pathway to the top of Giant's Head, is a good idea.

"I've always thought about that, because right now you can drive up to the higher parking lot, but then, if you're in a wheelchair or you have difficulty walking, and you get up there, you can't get any higher, so you can't get to see the view," she added.

"I think it's something that can be explored for sure, and there are often grants for these kinds of projects."

Mayor Doug Holmes said the first step would be for council to get an idea of how much that would cost.

"That's something that we can discuss in our budget deliberations," he said.

Council thanked Richards for his presentation and for bringing it to their attention