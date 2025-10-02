Summerland News

Planned power outage will cut off Summerland's downtown overnight Thursday

Power outage overnight

Photo: District of Summerland District of Summerland prepare for overnight power outage

Summerland's downtown area will be cut off from power overnight on Thursday, as crews conduct electrical system upgrades.

Around 300 resident and business electrical connections will see the planned power outage started from Thursday at 10 p.m. to Friday, Oct. 3, ending at 6 a.m.

The upgrades are a part of the ongoing Wharton Street Revitalization Project.

The district shared on Wednesday that the aquatic and fitness centre may see a delayed morning reopening.

Visitors could also see cooler water temperatures in the pool and hot tub. There are no anticipated impacts to the fitness room.

Residents and businesses can confirm whether their property will be affected by searching their address on the Planned Power Outage Service Area Map on www.whartonstreet.ca