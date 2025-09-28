Summerland News

Summerland rescue exhausted by owners not spaying and neutering their pets

Spaying, neutering crucial

Casey Richardson

A very young momma cat was found outside by a Summerland rescue with what they believe to be her last surviving baby from her first litter.

Critteraid Animal Sanctuary President Lori Huot-Stewart said the cat they found is just three or four months old.

"Before her body even had a chance to recover, this young mom became pregnant again. She gave birth to five babies. Sadly, her tiny little body just couldn't produce the nutrition needed to sustain them," she said.

"All of her babies are now compromised. One has passed away, and though we're giving them every chance possible, the truth is they just weren't given a fair chance at life."

The state of the young mom cat has the rescue once again urging people to spay and neuter their pets.

"She should have been safe and cared for and given time to grow and not struggle to raise litter after litter."

Huot-Stewart said spaying and neutering prevents needless suffering like this.

"please, if you take one thing from this story, please let it be this, keep your cat safe, keep them inside until you can make proper accommodations to have them spayed and neutered," she added.

"It should be a basic part of our responsibility of owning pets. One simple choice can break this cycle and give so many more cats a healthy, loving life that they deserve."

If you are interested in adopting, please email [email protected]