Closure of Henry Avenue extended for Summerland's affordable housing complex construction

Photo: District of Summerland Closure of Henry Avenue has been extended until Oct.17 due to affordable housing complex construction

Work continues on the 60-unit affordable housing project in downtown Summerland, with the district announcing Friday that a road closure for construction has been extended.

The closure of Henry Avenue has been extended until Friday, Oct. 17, with the road to remain fully closed on weekdays.

The road will be opened to two-way traffic on weekends.

After Oct. 17, the district said work will continue on Henry Avenue with single-lane alternating traffic or modified two-way access (similar to weekend traffic patterns).

The Municipal Hall remains open and accessible during regular operating hours.

Detours are available via Kelly Avenue and Jubilee Road West.