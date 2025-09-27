Summerland News

Summerland museum shares snapshot of Associated Growers packing house, established in 1918

Packing house a century ago

Photo: Summerland Museum & Archives Society This photo from 1918 or 1919, shows the staff of the Associated Growers packing house in Summerland

With the apple harvest in full swing for the past week or so, the Summerland Museum & Archives Society looked back at the history of Associated Growers packing house, established in 1918.

The photo shared by the museum portrays some of those locals who would have been a part of the apple harvest process over 100 years ago, as staff of the fruit growers' cooperative packing house.

"The Summerland branch was located on the corner of Kelley Ave and Jubilee Rd, in the building known locally as the Red Building," the museum said in their post.

"There, orchardists would bring their fruit to be sorted, packed, and stored for shipment by staff such as those pictured."

According to the museum, the Red Building wasn't initially intended to be a packing house.

"It had been built by the Canadian Pacific Railway (CPR) in 1909 to service the proposed Kettle Valley Railroad route."

The building had been placed along the route intended to travel along Rosedale Avenue with a spur line east to C.P.R. President Shaughnessy’s orchard and west to the Red Building.

"The route was later altered to the present-day line, which skirts around the town."

One of the faces the museum identified in the photo is Joseph Allen Harris, who is sitting on the trunk of the car, third from the right. The young lad when on from the packing house into an impressive future.

"He would have been 18 or 19 years old in this photo, right at the beginning of his impressive adult life. Harris had emigrated to Summerland from Yorkshire, England, with the rest of his family in 1910," they said.

"He would go on to gain a PhD in chemistry from the University of Illinois, co-discover Element 61 (a rare earth called Illinium), travel and study in universities across Europe, acquire the rank of squadron leader in the RCAF, and ultimately enter politics, becoming the Liberal MLA for the South Okanagan."

The museum said only a few of the people in this photo have been identified otherwise.

The Summerland Museum & Archives Society shares photos and information from their archives every week for Throwback Thursday on their social media, which can be found online here.