Overnight planned power outage next week for Summerland's downtown area

Photo: File photo Summerland power will be cut off to some downtown users next week

Around 300 electrical connections in Summerland's downtown area will be cut off overnight next week, as the District of Summerland cuts power for electrical system upgrades.

Residents and businesses will see a planned power outage scheduled overnight from Thursday, Oct. 2, starting at 10 p.m. to Friday, Oct. 3, ending at 6 a.m.

The upgrades are a part of the ongoing Wharton Street Revitalization Project.

"The District and contractor teams are working to minimize disruption and ensure the safety of residents, businesses and workers during this important infrastructure upgrade. Customers are encouraged to plan ahead by charging necessary devices and ensuring backup systems are ready," the district said in their news release.

"Emergency services will not be interrupted."The map below shows the downtown area that will be temporarily affected.

Residents and businesses can confirm whether their property will be affected by searching their address on the Planned Power Outage Service Area Map on www.whartonstreet.ca

The district said the Wharton Street Revitalization continues to move ahead "right on schedule." Crews have been installing new pavers and sidewalks, while also completing critical underground work.

For more information about the planned outage and the Wharton Street Revitalization Project, click here.